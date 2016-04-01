We know your time is valuable, so tell us your preferences and we’ll handle the scouting–and the vetting–for you.

So you want to date someone who shares your education level and ambition? And maybe, just maybe, you’d like them to be in your same neighborhood, attractive enough to at least look good in black-and-white photos, with a height that meets your way-too-restrictive height preferences. Perhaps you also want them to share your religion as well. While your mother may call you picky, we call you self-aware. It’s about to be happy hour, so go get ’em. #singleisin #neversettle